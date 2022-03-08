A Former WWE Champion Reportedly Confirmed For 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, better known by his various ring names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid is a former WWF and WCW Champion, having held each respective title twice.

Sid main evented WrestleManias VIII and 13 in 1992 and 1997 respectively, as well as WCW's Starrcade in 2000.

Sid also is a 1-time CWA Heavyweight Champion and 2-time USWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Sid makes his way to the ring for his WWE Championship Match: Survivor Series 1996