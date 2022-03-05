Former WWE Superstar To Debut At Sunday's AEW Revolution PPV (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

We've just reported the news that a veteran former WWE Superstar will be debuting with AEW on Dynamite next week, and Fightful is now also reporting that another former WWE Superstar will be joining the company as soon as Sunday at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The company has planned for SW3RVE to debut on Sunday but the report did not reveal what creative has planned for him.

SW3RVE is better known right now as former WWE Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott from the Hit Row group and was released from WWE in November 2021.

