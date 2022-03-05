Veteran Former WWE Superstar To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A big former WWE Superstar could be heading to AEW Dynamite as soon as this Wednesday, according to a Fightful report.

Veteran wrestler Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be at Dynamite this Wednesday although it has not been confirmed by AEW as yet.

Hardy becomes a free agent on Wednesday Match 9, 2022, three months after his December 9, 2021, WWE release and his subsequent contractual requirement to adhere to a 90-day non-compete.

Hardy's WWE release was viewed as very controversial as the company believed his "erratic" behavior at a WWE Live event warned a drug test and rehab, however, that drug test came back negative and the company tried to make good by asking Jeff to return and take his place in the Hall Of Fame.

Hardy turned down that offer and rumors of him joining AEW to join his brother Matt have been running rampant.

We'll keep you updated.