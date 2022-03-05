Brock Lesnar Left A Bloody Mess Following Mystery Opponent Reveal At MSG

Brock Lesnar’s mystery opponent at Saturday night’s live event at WWE’s Madison Square Garden was revealed to be raising WWE Superstar Austin Theory!

Austin Theory came down to the ring and answered the challenge. Lesnar took Theory to Suplex City and then won the match with his trademark F5.

Following the match, Reigns attacked Lesnar but Lesnar recovered and took Reigns to Suplex City. The Usos tried to interfere and also entered Suplex City. Paul Heyman got in the ring which allowed Reigns to use a steel chair and steel steps to Lesnar.

Lesnar was busted open.

