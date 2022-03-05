WWE Live at Madison Square Garden Results - March 5, 2022

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for a special Road to WrestleMania 38 live event.

Check out all the results below:

- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy (c) def. RK-Bro. Otis pinned Riddle with a Vader Bomb. Orton and Riddle hit RKOs after the match.

- WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def Damian Priest via DQ. Priest got a huge pop from the hometown crowd even after his recent heel turn. Balor escaped The Reckoning and hit a sling blade before going up top. Priest avoided the Coup de Grace and hit a low blow to get disqualified. After the match, he beat up Balor and hit a Razor’s Edge.

- WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) def. Big E & Kofi Kingston. Usos pinned Kofi after a 1D. Crowd was very into the New Day.

- WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to retain the title when she pinned Ripley. Belair hit the KOD on Rhea, but Becky knocked her out of the ring and stole the pin.

- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins. Reigns locked in a guillotine choke to beat Rollins in around five minutes.

-- Intermission --

- The Miz hosted MizTV with special guest Kevin Owens. Owens got cheers and the two argued about Logan Paul. Eventually, Owens spoke about what happened to Paul at last year’s Wrestlemania. When Miz asked for a reminder, Owens gave him the stunner and left.

- Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn after a Claymore.

- Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Charlotte tapped to Rousey’s armbar.

- Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Austin Theory, click here for more on Lesnar getting attacked following the match by Roman Reigns!

