Tony Khan Reveals He Is The New Owner of Ring Of Honor

During the opening of tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast in Jacksonville, Florida, Tony Khan made his major announcement.

Thanking fans for supporting the company during the pandemic he revealed that he is the new owner of Ring Of Honor (ROH) 20 years after it was first founded.

Excited by his announcement he humorously quipped, "It’s not Shane, there is no Shane, it’s me," a reference to when Shane McMahon showed up on WCW Nitro in 2001 and announced he had "purchased it" from under the nose of his Father Vince McMahon.

We reported earlier via Fightful that Sinclair broadcasting had been seeking $30 million for 50% ownership, so one would imagine Khan paid considerably more to acquire full ownership.