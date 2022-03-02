Ring Of Honor Could Be Sold Very Soon

Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful.

A number of promotions have reportedly expressed interest in buying or partnering with ROH but the price point of $20-$50 million has been too high for many promotions to even consider. Fightful noted that a source told them the company is looking for $30 million for 50% of ROH.

Despite the high sale price the company is reportedly still seeking a sale.

Some are speculating Tony Khan has bought ROH given his major announcement which is set for tonight's AEW Dynamite, but there is yet to be any confirmation of that.

Do you think ROH is worth $20-$50 million?