Tony Khan Will Make Major Announcement In-Person Tonight During AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person.

This is only the second time that he’s appeared on Dynamite with the first being during the Brodie Lee tribute show in December 2020.

The announcement is being hyped as on the same level as "The First Dance" announcement that featured the debut of CM Punk. Khan reportedly has not told anybody about the announcement and has kept it a secret.

What could Khan be about to announce?