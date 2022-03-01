Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder

Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here.

It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investigating a shooting incident involving former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE alumni Cain Velasquez that happened yesterday near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in Morgan Hill.

TMZ reports Velasquez was arrested and booked on an attempted murder charge.

Police have not revealed a known motive or reason for the shooting, but they have stated one man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another man was arrested.

The shooting was reported at 3:14 pm PST.

Santa Clara County Jail records show Velasquez was booked on February 28th (yesterday) with no bail set.

No charges are not listed. A court date is listed for March 2nd (tomorrow).