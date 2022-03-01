WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UFC/WWE Star Cain Velasquez Involved In San Jose Shooting

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2022

UFC/WWE Star Cain Velasquez Involved In San Jose Shooting

A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue, police said.

The report notes that one man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another man has been arrested.

Cain Velasquez retired from mixed martial arts in 2019, shortly following his appearance on WWE SmackDown when it debuted on FOX. He would go on to wrestle two matches for the company before his release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It remains unclear how Velasquez was involved in the shooting.

We'll keep you updated.


