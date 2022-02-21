The first Sunday event with that branding will take place in Fairfax, Virginia on May 1, 2022.

In a further update, PWInsider is reporting the company will also be rebranding their Sunday night live events branding them "Sunday Night Stunner" following WrestleMania.

We previously reported last week that WWE is rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events with "Saturday Night’s Main Event" branding.

» More News From This Feed

Booker T Says Vince McMahon Gave Him His Cell Phone Number 20 Years Ago, But He's Never Called It

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon. "I have worked for Vince McMahon for[...] Feb 21 - During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his friendship with Vince McMahon. "I have worked for Vince McMahon for[...]

William Regal Confirmed Playable In WWE 2K22 MyGM Mode

Following the announcements of MyGM mode coming to WWE 2K22, a list of playable General Managers was listed as Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, Sonya Devil[...] Feb 21 - Following the announcements of MyGM mode coming to WWE 2K22, a list of playable General Managers was listed as Shane McMahon, Adam Pearce, Sonya Devil[...]

Sw3rve the Realest Says He Would Have Walked Away From WWE To Save Rest Of Hit Row's Jobs

During an appearance for K&S WrestleFest, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about Hit Row getting released from WWE. “If it was a case of myself g[...] Feb 21 - During an appearance for K&S WrestleFest, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about Hit Row getting released from WWE. “If it was a case of myself g[...]

WWE Also Rebranding Sunday Night Live Events After WrestleMania

We previously reported last week that WWE is rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events with "Saturday Night’s Main Event" branding. [...] Feb 21 - We previously reported last week that WWE is rebranding its post-Wrestlemania Saturday live events with "Saturday Night’s Main Event" branding. [...]

📺 WATCH: First Trailer For WWE’s 'Corey and Carmella' Reality Series

WWE has released the first trailer for their new reality series featuring real-life couple WWE Superstar Carmella and RAW color commentator Corey Grav[...] Feb 21 - WWE has released the first trailer for their new reality series featuring real-life couple WWE Superstar Carmella and RAW color commentator Corey Grav[...]

WWE Confirms Match Stipulation For Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 38

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was noted to be a Champion vs. Champion and a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania [...] Feb 21 - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was noted to be a Champion vs. Champion and a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania [...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Believes Vince McMahon Didn't Know Who He Was When They Interacted Six Months Ago

Scotty 2 Hotty spoke recently with Fightful about when Vince McMahon visited the WWE Performance Center. “So, he came to the Performance Cent[...] Feb 21 - Scotty 2 Hotty spoke recently with Fightful about when Vince McMahon visited the WWE Performance Center. “So, he came to the Performance Cent[...]

JBL Feels He's Usually Too Tall To Be A Manager, But Would Like To Be One For Baron Corbin

During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL gave advice on how to succeed as a professional wrestler. “You always got to be careful, you kn[...] Feb 21 - During an appearance on Inside The Ropes, JBL gave advice on how to succeed as a professional wrestler. “You always got to be careful, you kn[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Opens Up About Past Struggles, Is Planning To Leave Florida

Brian Pillman posted the following on his Instagram account, announcing his intentions to leave Florida and move back home to Cincinatti, OH. 13 mo[...] Feb 21 - Brian Pillman posted the following on his Instagram account, announcing his intentions to leave Florida and move back home to Cincinatti, OH. 13 mo[...]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces Big XFL, NFL Agreement

The National Football League and XFL will collaborate on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opp[...] Feb 21 - The National Football League and XFL will collaborate on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opp[...]

CM Punk To Be Inducted Into ROH Hall of Fame

Ring of Honor has issued the following announcement: Ring of Honor is proud to welcome CM Punk, one of the most charismatic and compelling performe[...] Feb 21 - Ring of Honor has issued the following announcement: Ring of Honor is proud to welcome CM Punk, one of the most charismatic and compelling performe[...]

Shelton Benjamin Opens Up About Shad Gaspard's Passing

Shelton Benjamin was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about finding out about the tragic passing of Shad Gaspard. [...] Feb 21 - Shelton Benjamin was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about finding out about the tragic passing of Shad Gaspard. [...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You Results

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You went down on February 20th at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The results are as fol[...] Feb 21 - PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You went down on February 20th at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The results are as fol[...]

Matt Hardy On AEW: "We Have A Long Ways To Go Before We Catch Up To The Global Enterprise That Is WWE."

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about how he believes AEW has a ways to go to be on WWE's level. &l[...] Feb 21 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star spoke about how he believes AEW has a ways to go to be on WWE's level. &l[...]

Bianca Belair Says Her Long-Term Goal Is To Beat All Four Horsewomen

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where she spoke about her opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. “It’s[...] Feb 21 - Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk, where she spoke about her opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. “It’s[...]

Booker T Thinks AEW Should Stop Doing Gimmick Matches On Free TV

During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his belief that AEW needs to wait until pay-per-views to do gimmick m[...] Feb 21 - During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his belief that AEW needs to wait until pay-per-views to do gimmick m[...]

NJPW Announces All 48 Competitors For New Japan Cup In March

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced all 48 competitors for the upcoming New Japan Cup. The tournament will begin on March 2nd, going all the way th[...] Feb 21 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced all 48 competitors for the upcoming New Japan Cup. The tournament will begin on March 2nd, going all the way th[...]

AEW Announces Matches For Monday's Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Lance Archer vs. Joey O'Riley - Ruby Soho vs. Haley J - Kaitland Ale[...] Feb 20 - AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Lance Archer vs. Joey O'Riley - Ruby Soho vs. Haley J - Kaitland Ale[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling Star Set For Upcoming AEW Dark TV Tapings

All Elite Wrestling is set to tape new episodes of AEW Dark next month in Orlando, FL from Universal Studios. A report from Fightful reveals former I[...] Feb 20 - All Elite Wrestling is set to tape new episodes of AEW Dark next month in Orlando, FL from Universal Studios. A report from Fightful reveals former I[...]

WWE Superstars Reportedly Back In America Following Saudi Arabia Trip

It is being reported by PWInsider that the WWE roster has returned safely to the United States following the trip to Saudi Arabia for this year's Elim[...] Feb 20 - It is being reported by PWInsider that the WWE roster has returned safely to the United States following the trip to Saudi Arabia for this year's Elim[...]

Bill Maher Roasts John Cena For Apologizing To China In Mandarin

During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the[...] Feb 20 - During the latest Real Time with Bill Maher, the host recalled John Cena apologizing in Chinese for calling Taiwan the first country to get to see the[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says Vince McMahon Ruined The Cage Match

During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all th[...] Feb 20 - During the latest DDP Snake Pitt, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon's portrayal of cage matches in WWE. "Vince McMahon, for all th[...]

Serena Deeb Files Trademark On Nickname

Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Feb[...] Feb 20 - Serena Deeb has filed a trademark on her nickname, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Feb[...]

List Of Producers For WWE (February 7th - February 11th)

The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the [...] Feb 20 - The list of producers for WWE from February 7th through 11th have been reported by Fightful Select, which you can read below. - Abyss produced the [...]