WWE To Bring Back Saturday Night's Main Event Name For Upcoming Live Events

WWE is reportedly planning to bring back the Saturday Night’s Main Event name for some upcoming live events.

WWE is set to do house shows on Saturday, April 23th in Montgomery, AL at the Garrett Coliseum and Saturday, April 30th in Lakeland, FL at the RP Funding Center.

As of this post, only Raw stars are being advertised. These names include Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Kevin Owens.

For the first show, WWE Champion Lashley vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins and Lynch vs. Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title is locally advertised to take place.

A report came out in August of 2020 that WWE filed the necessary trademarks for “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” It's currently unknown if there are any plans to televise these events, sich as for Peacock.

The original Saturday Night's Main Event premiered in 1985 on NBC and originally aired until 1991. The show was dropped by NBC and picked up by FOX for two episodes in 1992 and revived in 2006 for five episodes on NBC before ending in 2008.