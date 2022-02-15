Tony Khan Announces Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes Are Leaving AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes are departing from the company.

A statement was issued by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan on social media.

“Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody’s ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long – something new, innovative and lasting. Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women’s division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.

I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW.

Thank you, Cody and Brandi!

Tony Khan CEO, President, General Manager & Head of Creative, All Elite Wrestling”