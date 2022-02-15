Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan Reportedly Had A Falling Out, Lawyers Involved

A report from TMZ reveals that there was a falling out of some kind between Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan which led to Cody and Brandi departing All Elite Wrestling.

TMZ noted, "Sources tell us there was a fallout between Cody and Tony recently … as Khan’s visibility within the company grew."

Additionally, Dave Meltzer revealed lawyers were involved and Cody and Brandi decided to end their relationship with AEW on Monday.

It seems their departure was an amicable one as Cody thanked Khan and called him a "beautiful soul" in a statement on Tuesday. Khan also put over Rhodes in his statement.

Cody is reportedly in extensive talks with WWE about a return.