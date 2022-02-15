Wrestling Ring Was Built At Steve Austin's Home Last Year, WrestleMania Update

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to wrestle would be one of the biggest pro wrestling returns in history should it happen and all signs right now are pointing to something significant happening.

Last night it was reported by a number of sources that WWE has pitched a return to the ring storyline for Austin with the leading idea for a match against current WWE superstar Kevin Owens, who on Monday Night Raw said that he hates the state of Texas and the fans that live in the state. Some believe Owens is goading Austin to return and the idea proposed is Steve would have a "battle of the stunners" match with Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Additionally, Highspots recently built a ring for Austin at his home in Texas, this is generally big sign somebody is gearing up for a return to work off ring rust and train. WWE has actually sent Ronda Rousey a ring before and has also done the same with The Rock in past years.

PWInsider is reporting WWE formally reached out to Austin in late December or early January to see if he would be interested in doing something at WrestleMania 38.

The company is keen to see Austin back in the ring and send him off in his home state of Texas, and his involvement would no doubt boost ticket sales and generate a mainstream buzz.

It remains unclear if Austin has agreed to a return to ring action, although he was almost certainly a lock for the big event in some capacity given his involvement with the advertising for the big event and the fact it is in Texas.

Austin has not wrestled a match since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, and at the age of 57 with multiple issues with his neck and knees which forced him to retire early, one has to one if Austin who has been reluctant in the past will agree to lace up his boots again.

We'll keep you updated when we hear more.