Stone Cold Steve Austin Returning To The Ring At WWE WrestleMania 38!?

Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has been pushing for Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

WWE has reportedly made a pitch to Austin to who they have been trying to lure back into the ring ever since he left back in 2003. This news has also been confirmed by Fightful.

"WWE has made a significant overture towards one of the biggest draws in WWE history “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Austin has not wrestled in 19 years, with his last match taking place at WrestleMania 19. Since then, many WWE Superstars have tried to conjure Austin out of retirement, but it hasn’t happened out of yet."

Sources from within WWE expect Austin will have some sort of physical role at WrestleMania, but some do believe he will wrestle one more match.

This would also explain why Kevin Owens has been ripping on Texas recently.

Stone Cold's last match was against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX on March 30, 2003. The longtime rivals battled for the final time in their careers in one of the most memorable matches of the event inside Safeco Field stadium.

It remains to be seen if the 57-year-old will accept the offer to get back into the ring.

During Chris Jericho’s podcast last year Austin said:

“I think Vince [McMahon] tried talking me into coming back a couple of times. But you know Chris, I love the business so much – I can’t say I love it more than anybody else, I can only speak for myself. But I just love the damn business, and it hurt me so much to leave it. And to me, going back for one match, being like man, why? What am I proving? What are they going to remember? It ain’t about the money. It took me a long time, damn near three years to get over the fact that I left the business.”