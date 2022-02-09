Becky Lynch Responds To Ric Flair Calling Her Generic
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 09, 2022
We just reported a story about Ric Flair having some harsh words for Becky Lynch and other WWE stars, which you can read
here.
Flair had this to say about Lynch and Ronda Rousey:
“Anybody that’s stupid enough to call her Ronnie and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind, aka, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronnie. Welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. That’s really exciting. How about, ‘Thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not ‘The Man’ anymore. I’m generic, who am I, Big Time Becks, The Lass Kicker, I don’t know.’”
Following this, Becky Lynch has tweeted the following:
https://wrestlr.me/74044/
