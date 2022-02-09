Ric Flair Calls Becky Lynch "Generic", Turns TV Off When Johnny Knoxville Is On Screen, Criticises Sami Zayn and Talks WrestleMania

Ric Flair took to his podcast to speak about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE.

“It’s huge. She’s not Ronnie. She’s Ronda Rousey.” “Anybody that’s stupid enough to call her Ronnie and make a joke of her presence and what she brings to the company is out of their mind, aka, what is her name now? Big Time Becks? ‘Hey Ronnie. Welcome back.’ Wow, that’s exciting. That’s really exciting. How about, ‘Thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not ‘The Man’ anymore. I’m generic, who am I, Big Time Becks, The Lass Kicker, I don’t know.’”

Flair was asked his thoughts on Brock Lesnar returning.

“I love it, and I love him talking. It’s been way too long for me not to hear from him.” “He’s an articulate guy. He went to college. He’s a Division I Athlete. He’s incredible, still. It’s unseen and unheard of from a guy his size. I love the fact that he talks, and he talks with confidence. That’s what makes a babyface really good, and that’s confidence.”

Flair spoke about Johnny Knoxville in the Royal Rumble:

“Someone got Vince convinced that the entertainment value that Johnny Knoxville brings to the show, which I turn off when he’s on, is cool.” “Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville, come on. That’s probably the only guy on the roster that Zayn can probably beat. If he gets heat with me, he’s got to get heat with the marks. For me personally, when I have to make small talk to get along with Sami Zayn, that’s all I got to say. When Kevin Owens, who’s ten times the performer and a great guy, who understands and respects who I am, and Sami Zayn kind of eases in and out of the hallway and I have to make small talk to connect with him.” “Johnny Knoxville, I’m not saying anything about him as a person or his career. I’m just saying I don’t get it in connection with wrestling other than being a big fan and wanting to lend his talent and skill to the show.”

Flair also spoke about how he prefers WrestleMania to be a two day event.