Jake Roberts Details Story Of Feud With Hulk Hogan Getting Dropped By Vince McMahon

“So they gave us a couple of shots, they sent us to Portland, Maine, sold out, set the record. Went to Montreal, sold out when it hadn’t been sold out in years there before. Sold it out, turned them away, no cameras. Here’s what happened in the matches. ‘DDT, DDT’. Vince says, ‘that’s it, no more’. ‘What do you mean no more, we’re sold out, we turned away people’. He goes, ‘I don’t give a d-mm, that’s not what it’s about’. How much better can you get than a sellout? The WWE didn’t care about sellouts. It’s all about marketing, that’s where the money’s at. Vince used to say he didn’t give a sh-t how many people came to the building.”

“I walk off the set to the back, Vince grabs me and hugs me, ‘oh Jake this is going to be magnificent! Oh God, the money you guys are going to make.’ And I’m sitting there going, ‘finally, finally my dream man, it’s happening, thank you, Jesus. I’m pissing myself. I’m so happy. He says, ‘stay right here with me’. I go, ‘what for?’ He goes, ‘the people, they’ll start chanting Hulk, Hulk Hulk. He’s going to come to his feet, he’ll rip his t-shirt off, he’ll scream, beat his chest, and he’ll come looking for you. We’re talking about going straight to the bank with all of this. Jake, thank you.’ And he shakes my hand. We stand there and we stand there. Then Vince starts to look around like what the hell is going on. He looks out, Hogan’s waiting for the people to start chanting. The people did. They started chanting, ‘DDT, DDT’. And Vince went, ‘you’re screwed’. ‘What do you mean I’m screwed?’ He goes, ‘that’s not what we want.”

During the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts spoke about Vince McMahon dropping his feud with Hulk Hogan due to fan reaction.

Keith Lee and Mia Yim Just Got Married

Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim married after a year of engagement today. Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) posted a photo of the couple all dressed up today on her Instagram story. Lee and Yim we[...] Feb 05 - Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim married after a year of engagement today. Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) posted a photo of the couple all dressed up today on her Instagram story. Lee and Yim we[...]

Randy Orton Told Shane McMahon To Get Out To The Ring Following Royal Rumble Match Confusion

Further details regarding Shane McMahon's backstage incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble event are emerging, and new details reveal something took place between Shane and Randy Orton. A report from Figh[...] Feb 05 - Further details regarding Shane McMahon's backstage incident at the 2022 Royal Rumble event are emerging, and new details reveal something took place between Shane and Randy Orton. A report from Figh[...]

CM Punk Comments On How To Deal With Internet Trolls

If you use the internet regularly it is likely you've come across an internet troll or two. Many of us turn to the block button to rid of those who attempt to cause us upset, but what do you do when y[...] Feb 05 - If you use the internet regularly it is likely you've come across an internet troll or two. Many of us turn to the block button to rid of those who attempt to cause us upset, but what do you do when y[...]

📸 PHOTO: Taz With Baby HOOK

On the December 16, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, Hook (Taz's real-life son Tyler Senerchia) was introduced as the newest member of Team Taz after it had been revealed Hook had been training to be a [...] Feb 05 - On the December 16, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite, Hook (Taz's real-life son Tyler Senerchia) was introduced as the newest member of Team Taz after it had been revealed Hook had been training to be a [...]

WWE NXT Championship Mach Announced For Vengeance Day

Bron Breakker’s first NXT Title defense will take place at the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day show. WWE today revealed Breakker will defend against Santos Escobar on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The[...] Feb 05 - Bron Breakker’s first NXT Title defense will take place at the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day show. WWE today revealed Breakker will defend against Santos Escobar on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The[...]

TBS Is Hyping An AEW Dynamite Show 'That Could Change Everything' Next Week

TBS is currently airing an AEW Dynamite commercial hyping the episode as one that could "change everything". The commercial features former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson [...] Feb 05 - TBS is currently airing an AEW Dynamite commercial hyping the episode as one that could "change everything". The commercial features former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson [...]

Who Produced Which Matches At The 2022 Royal Rumble Event?

The producers for matches on the Royal Rumble have been revealed per a report from Fightful. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship): Michael Hayes and Petey WilliamsWomen's Royal Ru[...] Feb 05 - The producers for matches on the Royal Rumble have been revealed per a report from Fightful. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship): Michael Hayes and Petey WilliamsWomen's Royal Ru[...]

Booker T Believes Fans Won't Remember Kofi Kingston's Royal Rumble Spots, Only The Failed One This Year

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss the botched Kofi Kingston recovery-spot in the Royal Rumble this year. “The Kofi Kingston moment, let me tell you right now, that looked l[...] Feb 05 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss the botched Kofi Kingston recovery-spot in the Royal Rumble this year. “The Kofi Kingston moment, let me tell you right now, that looked l[...]

Kurt Angle Won A Game Of Rock, Paper, Scissors To Earn Right To Be Eliminated First In 2006 Elimination Chamber

Kurt Angle took to his podcast recently to tell a story about winning a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to earn the right to be eliminated first in the Elimination Chamber back in 2006. "The reason I[...] Feb 05 - Kurt Angle took to his podcast recently to tell a story about winning a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to earn the right to be eliminated first in the Elimination Chamber back in 2006. "The reason I[...]

NXT Championship Match Set for NXT Vengeance Day Special

The following comes from WWE.com: NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to take down the leader of La Familia in his first title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance D[...] Feb 05 - The following comes from WWE.com: NXT Champion Bron Breakker will look to take down the leader of La Familia in his first title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance D[...]

WATCH: "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey Appears on Friday Night SmackDown to Challenge Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 38

The following video comes from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Feb 05 - The following video comes from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Nia Jax On WWE: "It's almost like Stockholm Syndrome."

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Nia Jax spoke about her WWE release back in November. “It’s scary to say but I feel really good. Like, happy. It’s almost[...] Feb 05 - During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Nia Jax spoke about her WWE release back in November. “It’s scary to say but I feel really good. Like, happy. It’s almost[...]

WATCH: Bill Goldberg Emerges to Challenge Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber (SmackDown, Feb. 4, 2022)

The following video comes from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Feb 05 - The following video comes from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Matt Hardy Confirms WWE Tried To Contact Jeff Hardy For WWE Hall of Fame

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about the comparisons of Darby Allin and his brother and tag-team partner Jeff Hardy. “I very much do, because when it[...] Feb 05 - During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about the comparisons of Darby Allin and his brother and tag-team partner Jeff Hardy. “I very much do, because when it[...]

Lance Storm Confirms Status As An Agent In IMPACT Wrestling

We previously reported a story about Lance Storm getting hired to coach IMPACT's Gut Check, which will take place at the Arnold Classic on March 6th later this year. Speaking in an interview with Fig[...] Feb 05 - We previously reported a story about Lance Storm getting hired to coach IMPACT's Gut Check, which will take place at the Arnold Classic on March 6th later this year. Speaking in an interview with Fig[...]

Nia Jax Reveals She Knows Of Several Athletes Who Faked Getting COVID-19 Vaccine To Keep Their Jobs

Twitter users have been in a war of words with Nia Jax, stating that she is responsible for injuring people and stuff like that. Amidst that, one user posted a screenshot from Jax stating that she tr[...] Feb 05 - Twitter users have been in a war of words with Nia Jax, stating that she is responsible for injuring people and stuff like that. Amidst that, one user posted a screenshot from Jax stating that she tr[...]

AEW Rampage Results (February 4 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have another episode of AEW Rampage! We have several matches to look forward to including two title matches[...] Feb 04 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling as we have another episode of AEW Rampage! We have several matches to look forward to including two title matches[...]

Matt Cardona To Challenge For NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip. Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for several weeks, since his d[...] Feb 04 - Matt Cardona will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA PowerrrTrip. Cardona has been feuding with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for several weeks, since his d[...]

Steel Cage Match Announced For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022

WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After weeks of [...] Feb 04 - WWE has added a Steel Cage match to the card for the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day event which will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. After weeks of [...]

WWE Attitude Era Legend Gets Married

WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, Kizarny of WWE revealed on Twitter that Gangrel (David Heath) got married to his partner Susan Nelson in Fort Lauderdale, Fl[...] Feb 04 - WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel got married earlier this week. Sinn Bhodi, Kizarny of WWE revealed on Twitter that Gangrel (David Heath) got married to his partner Susan Nelson in Fort Lauderdale, Fl[...]

Big SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Oklahoma City

A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a part of the upcoming 2022 Elimination Chamber eve[...] Feb 04 - A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX. We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a part of the upcoming 2022 Elimination Chamber eve[...]

Tony Khan To Make Announcement During Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tony Khan will be making an announcement on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan tweeted today: “In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET[...] Feb 04 - Tony Khan will be making an announcement on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Khan tweeted today: “In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET[...]