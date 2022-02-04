Big SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Oklahoma City

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A possible spoiler has emerged ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

We recently reported Goldberg is due to return to WWE television soon to be a part of the upcoming 2022 Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia with plans for him to go up against Roman Reigns.

Fightful Select is reporting that Goldberg is set to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight in Oklahoma City. It is still believed Goldberg will go up against Reigns, although as ever plans are always subject to last-minute changes.

Goldberg reportedly has one match left on his current WWE contract and some speculate it might be his last.