Brian Kendrick Pulled From Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Issues Statement

Tony Khan has issued a statement announcing that Brian Kendrick has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. This was due to be his AEW debut against Jon Moxley.

We reportedly old footage of Kendrick went vial on social meida. In the footage, Kendrick gave some controversial views on Sandy Hook, 9/11, The Holocaust, and more.

Khan’s statement:

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

