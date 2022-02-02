Brian Kendrick Under Fire For Comments Made In Old Interviews

Following the announcement that Brian Kendrick is headed to AEW, several fans have dug up old interviews of his where he spoke about the conspiracy theories he believes in.

During a 2013 Highspots interview, Brian Kendrick said the following about the Holocaust:

"The Holocaust is overblown and the Red Cross stated it was only 250,000 Jews who were killed and the number was blown up to justify the creation of Israel. The gas chambers were for delousing and some evidence suggests that the Allies mocked up death camps to expand the lie. The Russians killed ten million Catholics during the same period and they didn’t receive a country for their loss.”

On the Sandy Hook shooting:

"This was an attempt to further a plan to cause an eventual civil war in America. Robbie Parker was “caught” laughing before being told he was “on” at which point he began to act sad: His daughter was named as a victim and was then photographed 2 days later with Obama: Sandy Hook is suppose to help lead to our guns being removed and eventually those who continue to push back against the government will be sent to FEMA camps.

In addition to this comments, this link has a recap of Kendrick’s thoughts on the holocaust, 9/11, the JFK assassination, the moon landing, big brother, ghosts, the Denver airport, Michael Jackson faking his death and many other conspiracies that he buys into... most of which have been debunked already.

Fans have been quick to come for Kendrick following these interviews resurfacing.

It genuinely hurts to find out someone who has been one of my favourite wrestlers for most of my life believes shit like this. I'm not posting this because I'm mad he has a match on AEW, I genuinely don't care. This is me feeling hurt that he thinks this shit about people like me pic.twitter.com/bvvRJq5O3R — Dan Pierce (@DanIsAYeti) February 2, 2022

Brian Kendrick is a sandy hook truther and has VERY questionable conspiracy theories about the Holocaust so I’m not appreciating all the twerking for bookings for him I’m seeing on the TL right about now cause he’s genuinely unhinged https://t.co/T3lqqXOWCr — Tom (@TJN177) February 2, 2022

That 2011 Brian Kendrick clip is even WORSE in context: It’s part of a section w/ the title card “Who or what are the repitlians?” and makes it very clear that he thinks that, as explained to him by David Icke, “Zionists,” “Jewish medics,” & “the Rothschilds” are The Reptilians. pic.twitter.com/xoxzh2NrS0 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) February 2, 2022