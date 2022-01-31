WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Matt Cardona's Criticisms Of Him and NWA

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 31, 2022

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Trevor Murdoch responded to Matt Cardona's criticisms of him during their time together in WWE which you can read here.

“While Matt Cardona was trying to figure out for the last 10-and-a-half years how to get a 70-year-old man to love him, I was out traveling the world. Hitting Japan, India, and wrestling, doing what I love. But this guy again comes in and wants to bury me on everything. He wants to talk sh*t about a company that has got 73 years of heritage.

“He’s not going out here talking sh*t about me, but he’s talking sh*t about Harley, he’s talking sh*t about Ric Flair, he’s talking sh*t about Colt Cabana, he’s talking sh*t about Nick Aldis. We have the most prestigious world title in the history of this business, and I am carrying it. That’s the validation I need.”

On Cardona referencing old school wrestling:

“He blows my mind because he buries old school wrestling, but he brings it out and has a part of it every time. Just like the Mick Moley shirt. Like, what do you get out of talking s**t to Mick Foley? One of the toughest guys in our business, a guy that gave his body to the business. Your way of thanking him is going out and saying f**k you? Come on, man.”

On what will happen when they meet:

“You know what, I am going to handle my business, I am going to be a professional. That’s the thing, I represent not just myself, I represent a whole company, I represent an idea. So I am going to be a professional. But once the bell rings, you can’t depend on too many Twitter followers, you’re not going to be able to depend on some stupid ass story that you only told half of. You can’t whine, and b*tch, and moan about standing across from the fat man that’s about to whip your ass.”

Source: 411mania.com
