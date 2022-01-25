Matt Cardona Buries Trevor Murdoch, Mocks His Lack of Twitter Following, "He Treated Me Like Sh*t"

Cardona has 2.1 million Twitter followers, and is verified, while Murdoch has 9,388 followers and is not verified.

"Trevor Murdoch is a guy who, when I first got to WWE, treated me like shit. He was one of the boys and I was a rookie. Legit. Legit. He was one of the 'cool guys.' Cade and Murdoch didn't like having to work the Major Brothers on dark matches. Didn't like that. Now, all these years later, my success has been my reverence. I'm happy for Trevor now. His son gets to see him wrestle, that's great. This story is over for him. He got his title. He has the picture in the Harley gear with the title. That's great. We need a real champion in NWA. Someone who is going to bring some credibility, some buzz, some attention. He's not even fucking verified."

"They need a face of the company like me. Trevor Murdoch, no offense, he's not even verified on social media. How do you have a world champion not even verified? It's an embarrassment. I think he has 10,000 followers. That's horrible! My dog has 10,000 followers."

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about his history with Trevor Murdoch.

