D-Von Dudley Reveals Who Got Him His WWE Producer Role
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 23, 2022
During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer.
The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer credited Triple H for getting him the job backstage in WWE:
“I will always be grateful for Hunter for helping me to maintain my sanity during the Reverend D-Von character,” D-Von said. “There were times it was me and Bubba versus, say, him and Stephanie McMahon. He would come to me when putting together a match and say ‘D-Von, let’s shine you, let’s get you over.’ I’m like, ‘alright, great.’ Hunter was always in my corner, I never had a problem. And to this day, I will always say that it was Hunter who brought me in as a producer.”
D-Von doesn’t also noted he doesn't know when Triple H will return to work following a recent "cardiac event" that required surgery.
“I don’t know personally, but like everybody else, I’m being told I think he’s on the road to recovery and he’s doing great,” D-Von said. “I think people are anticipating his return and I think they are going to be very happy when they see him take his rightful place.”
“That’s not a question for me, people ask me the same thing,” D-Von said. “So the only one who can answer that question is Triple H. You know, so whatever that man decides to do, bless him. You got to understand something, he doesn’t need to do anything else in the ring, he’s done everything there is to do. So, you know, if he’s coming back just so people can say he’s coming back, that’s something that Hunter has to decide within himself.”