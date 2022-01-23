D-Von Dudley Reveals Who Got Him His WWE Producer Role

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, D-Von Dudley discussed his career and transition from an in-ring wrestler to a WWE Producer.

The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall Of Famer credited Triple H for getting him the job backstage in WWE:

“I will always be grateful for Hunter for helping me to maintain my sanity during the Reverend D-Von character,” D-Von said. “There were times it was me and Bubba versus, say, him and Stephanie McMahon. He would come to me when putting together a match and say ‘D-Von, let’s shine you, let’s get you over.’ I’m like, ‘alright, great.’ Hunter was always in my corner, I never had a problem. And to this day, I will always say that it was Hunter who brought me in as a producer.”

D-Von doesn’t also noted he doesn't know when Triple H will return to work following a recent "cardiac event" that required surgery.