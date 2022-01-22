Three More Names Reported To Be Leaving AEW Soon

Lio Rush earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be the beginning, as some more reports are coming out about more AEW departures becoming imminent.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting three names with expiring contracts according to those he's asked within the company: Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Brian Cage.

Marko Stunt has notably been off TV as of late while Christian Cage has taken his slot in Jurassic Express. Joey Janela just had a highly praised no DQ match against Sonny Kiss on Dark, and Brian Cage hasn't been seen since October after his program with Team Taz ended.