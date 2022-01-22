Three More Names Reported To Be Leaving AEW Soon
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 22, 2022
Lio Rush
earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be the beginning, as some more reports are coming out about more AEW departures becoming imminent.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting three names with expiring contracts according to those he's asked within the company: Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Brian Cage.
Marko Stunt has notably been off TV as of late while Christian Cage has taken his slot in Jurassic Express. Joey Janela just had a highly praised no DQ match against Sonny Kiss on Dark, and Brian Cage hasn't been seen since October after his program with Team Taz ended.
https://wrestlr.me/73609/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 22
Jan 22 - During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Mark Henry discussed AEW's upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament and what impact Owen had on him: “On[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo on his social media with the legendary Terry Funk in Amarillo, TX. As recently reported, Funk is ba[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - If you've got no plans this Saturday evening why not kick back and watch the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame presented by GCW! Watch the [...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the New York Athletic Commission being stricter on rules when a deathmatc[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - The ratings are in. According to a report from SpoilerTV, this past Friday night's edition of WWE Smackdown averaged around 2.136 million viewers. In[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - Adam Scherr was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where he spoke about his struggles with mental health. "Learning to actuall[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada spoke about nervousness of some of his major championship matches he has had. Okada'[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - Lio Rush earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be th[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - During an interview with El Brunch de WWE, Cora Jade revealed her hopes of being in the women's Royal Rumble this year. "I would love to be in the [...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians[...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match. She recently shared a photo [...]
Jan 22
Jan 22 - AEW star Lio Rush announced on social media that the will be a free agent next month. The news follows Rush recently demanding an apology from AEW Pr[...]
Jan 21 AEW Rampage Results (January 21 2022) It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we hav[...]
Jan 21 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we hav[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - There was a title change during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings. Current ECW Television Champion Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to win[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - If Eric Bischoff appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown wasn't enough, the company brought in another WWE Hall Of Famer in Jeff Jarrett who was appearin[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or R[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segmen[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider. The report comes as no surprise[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah&rsqu[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Former WWE superstar Konnor of The Ascension has debuted with IMPACT Wrestling. Going by the new name of Big Kon he made his debut at the BTI: Before[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - In a dark match before Friday Night SmackDownon FOX, LA Knight defeated Roderick Strong in singles action. It's possible one or both could get called[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label &ldq[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why [...]