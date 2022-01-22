AEW Star Announces Free Agency Next Month

It remains unclear if his AEW exit is due to the Swole incident or if other factors are at play.

The news follows Rush recently demanding an apology from AEW President Tony Khan over the situation with Big Swole. Rush has not been seen on AEW television in recent weeks and his storyline with Dante Martin was nixed.

AEW star Lio Rush announced on social media that the will be a free agent next month.

Possible Spoiler For Men's 2022 Royal Rumble Match

PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...] Jan 22 - PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...]

Mark Henry Discusses Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Martha and Tony Khan

During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Mark Henry discussed AEW's upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament and what impact Owen had on him: “One tournament wouldn’t have been enough. Owen[...] Jan 22 - During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Mark Henry discussed AEW's upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament and what impact Owen had on him: “One tournament wouldn’t have been enough. Owen[...]

📸 PHOTO: Mick Foley and Terry Funk Reunited In Amarillo, TX Today

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo on his social media with the legendary Terry Funk in Amarillo, TX. As recently reported, Funk is battling with dementia and requires assisted living.[...] Jan 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo on his social media with the legendary Terry Funk in Amarillo, TX. As recently reported, Funk is battling with dementia and requires assisted living.[...]

📺 No Plans Tonight? - Watch the Inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame For FREE

If you've got no plans this Saturday evening why not kick back and watch the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame presented by GCW! Watch the special ceremony which will feature the indication[...] Jan 22 - If you've got no plans this Saturday evening why not kick back and watch the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame presented by GCW! Watch the special ceremony which will feature the indication[...]

Matt Cardona Talks New York Athletic Commission Being Strict About Deathmatches, GCW's Growth & More

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the New York Athletic Commission being stricter on rules when a deathmatch is introduced. “That’s going to b[...] Jan 22 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the New York Athletic Commission being stricter on rules when a deathmatch is introduced. “That’s going to b[...]

WWE SmackDown (1/21/2022) Viewership Down Slightly, Up In Demographic

The ratings are in. According to a report from SpoilerTV, this past Friday night's edition of WWE Smackdown averaged around 2.136 million viewers. In hour one they averaged 2.145 million viewers, whi[...] Jan 22 - The ratings are in. According to a report from SpoilerTV, this past Friday night's edition of WWE Smackdown averaged around 2.136 million viewers. In hour one they averaged 2.145 million viewers, whi[...]

Adam Scherr On Controversial Tweet About Indy Wrestlers In Pandemic: "I still believe in it."

Adam Scherr was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where he spoke about his struggles with mental health. "Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and [...] Jan 22 - Adam Scherr was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where he spoke about his struggles with mental health. "Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and [...]

Kazuchika Okada Says He Doesn't Get Nervous About Big Matches

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada spoke about nervousness of some of his major championship matches he has had. Okada's translator said the following: "So even now, [...] Jan 22 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada spoke about nervousness of some of his major championship matches he has had. Okada's translator said the following: "So even now, [...]

Three More Names Reported To Be Leaving AEW Soon

Lio Rush earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be the beginning, as some more reports are coming out a[...] Jan 22 - Lio Rush earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be the beginning, as some more reports are coming out a[...]

Cora Jade Wants To Be In The Royal Rumble, Hopes To Get A Surprise Slot

During an interview with El Brunch de WWE, Cora Jade revealed her hopes of being in the women's Royal Rumble this year. "I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we'll have to see. It's defi[...] Jan 22 - During an interview with El Brunch de WWE, Cora Jade revealed her hopes of being in the women's Royal Rumble this year. "I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we'll have to see. It's defi[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Working WIth Netflix On "Very Dark" Superhero Series

Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians of Justice." “I actually have, it will d[...] Jan 22 - Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians of Justice." “I actually have, it will d[...]

📺 WATCH: Lita Practices Her Moonsault Readying For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match. She recently shared a photo and video on her Instagram this week, practicing h[...] Jan 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match. She recently shared a photo and video on her Instagram this week, practicing h[...]

AEW Rampage Results (January 21 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we have some great matches to look forward to! So, with [...] Jan 21 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we have some great matches to look forward to! So, with [...]

Title Change Just Happened During IMPACT Wrestling Tapings (SPOILER)

There was a title change during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings. Current ECW Television Champion Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to win the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. Grace hel[...] Jan 21 - There was a title change during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings. Current ECW Television Champion Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to win the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. Grace hel[...]

Another WWE Hall Of Famer Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

If Eric Bischoff appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown wasn't enough, the company brought in another WWE Hall Of Famer in Jeff Jarrett who was appearing in his home state. He appeared in a backstage s[...] Jan 21 - If Eric Bischoff appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown wasn't enough, the company brought in another WWE Hall Of Famer in Jeff Jarrett who was appearing in his home state. He appeared in a backstage s[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 21, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... W[...] Jan 21 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... W[...]

Eric Bischoff Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segment, Bischoff taught Pearce a little lesson about le[...] Jan 21 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segment, Bischoff taught Pearce a little lesson about le[...]

The Undertaker Maybe Not Surprisingly Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble

The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider. The report comes as no surprise as he will be there to attend the show to see his[...] Jan 21 - The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider. The report comes as no surprise as he will be there to attend the show to see his[...]

Summer Rae Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah’s match with Natalya. She last competed in WWE [...] Jan 21 - During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah’s match with Natalya. She last competed in WWE [...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts During IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Former WWE superstar Konnor of The Ascension has debuted with IMPACT Wrestling. Going by the new name of Big Kon he made his debut at the BTI: Before The Impact tapings in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. H[...] Jan 21 - Former WWE superstar Konnor of The Ascension has debuted with IMPACT Wrestling. Going by the new name of Big Kon he made his debut at the BTI: Before The Impact tapings in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. H[...]

NXT Stars In Singles Action Prior To Tonight's SmackDown

In a dark match before Friday Night SmackDownon FOX, LA Knight defeated Roderick Strong in singles action. It's possible one or both could get called up to the main roster if they impress. Roderic[...] Jan 21 - In a dark match before Friday Night SmackDownon FOX, LA Knight defeated Roderick Strong in singles action. It's possible one or both could get called up to the main roster if they impress. Roderic[...]

The Rock Signs Huge Global Partnership Deal With UFC

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under A[...] Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under A[...]

NJPW Pulls Six Wrestlers From Upcoming Show Due To COVID-19

NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Below is the[...] Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Below is the[...]