WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Diamond Dallas Page Working WIth Netflix On "Very Dark" Superhero Series
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 22, 2022
Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians of Justice."
“I actually have, it will drop probably in the second quarter of 2022. It’s a Netflix original, and it’s called, ‘Guardians Of Justice.’ It’s a very dark superhero series, it is something that took us seven years to really put together because it was on and off the table. And the last two years because there’s a lot of really cool animation in it."
“There’s eight different types of 2D animation, there’s 3D animation, and there’s claymation worked into this storyline. It was way darker before Netflix got ahold of it because they lightened it up quite a bit. Still dark, but they lightened it up quite a bit. It’s going to break soon, it’s my show, man. I didn’t think we could do it when we put it together.”
DDP also spoke about his other projects.
“I have seven different companies, that’s how many companies I have. DDPYoga being the rock force of it. We’ve got a new show, we go into production on March 1. This is a show that my team and I have designed, the leader of the team being Steve Yu, who is also the director and videographer for the Artur video that’s got over a billion views.
“Between the 350 million that we have, between YouTube, and Facebook. And so many of the big sites that took Arthur’s video and put it out there, now it has got 100 million views or whatever. But we can track it to a billion views, Steve did that. He also did the one for Vance, I think it’s over 90 million views. He’s the director of The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake.
“So, it’s more educational, it’s a docuseries, it is called, ‘Change Or Die.’ I’ve already got a couple of people that people are going to know, and I am just going to stop there with two of them. Because it’s not a celebrity show, it’s not that. It’s people who need, and these two people need guidance right now, they need help. One of them along the line of Jake, and wants to change.”
On the show's similarity to The Biggest Loser:
“It’s going to be kind of like Biggest Loser, except we’re not beating people up or doing all the stupid s**t that people did. What they did to those people, to me is criminal. They beat up their bodies when they are already so beat up. And there’s a lot of techniques that they used for losing weight, which I would never recommend.
“I would never treat people like that. My stuff is, ‘do what you can do, just do it, make it your own.’ We are going to teach people how to eat. It’s going to be very insightful because most people have no fu*king idea what food is.”
Jan 22 - PWInsider is reporting that there are possible plans for at least two NXT stars in this year’s Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. WWE has plans to fly out Bron Breakker and Gunther (WALTER) t[...]
Jan 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo on his social media with the legendary Terry Funk in Amarillo, TX. As recently reported, Funk is battling with dementia and requires assisted living.[...]
Jan 22 - If you've got no plans this Saturday evening why not kick back and watch the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame presented by GCW! Watch the special ceremony which will feature the indication[...]
Jan 22 - The ratings are in. According to a report from SpoilerTV, this past Friday night's edition of WWE Smackdown averaged around 2.136 million viewers. In hour one they averaged 2.145 million viewers, whi[...]
Jan 22 - Adam Scherr was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where he spoke about his struggles with mental health. "Learning to actually discuss my problems. Everybody has problems and [...]
Jan 22 - During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kazuchika Okada spoke about nervousness of some of his major championship matches he has had. Okada's translator said the following: "So even now, [...]
Jan 22
Three More Names Reported To Be Leaving AEW Soon Lio Rush earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be the beginning, as some more reports are coming out a[...]
Jan 22 - Lio Rush earlier today announced that he will be leaving AEW in February to become a free agent due to his contract expiring. This seems to only be the beginning, as some more reports are coming out a[...]
Jan 22 - During an interview with El Brunch de WWE, Cora Jade revealed her hopes of being in the women's Royal Rumble this year. "I would love to be in the Royal Rumble, I guess we'll have to see. It's defi[...]
Jan 22 - Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians of Justice." “I actually have, it will d[...]
Jan 22 - WWE Hall of Famer Lita will make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women’s Rumble match. She recently shared a photo and video on her Instagram this week, practicing h[...]
Jan 22
AEW Star Announces Free Agency Next Month AEW star Lio Rush announced on social media that the will be a free agent next month. The news follows Rush recently demanding an apology from AEW President Tony Khan over the situation with Big Swol[...]
Jan 22 - AEW star Lio Rush announced on social media that the will be a free agent next month. The news follows Rush recently demanding an apology from AEW President Tony Khan over the situation with Big Swol[...]
Jan 21
AEW Rampage Results (January 21 2022) It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we have some great matches to look forward to! So, with [...]
Jan 21 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and we actually have a live show this Friday for the first time in a while and we have some great matches to look forward to! So, with [...]
Jan 21 - There was a title change during tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings. Current ECW Television Champion Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to win the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. Grace hel[...]
Jan 21 - If Eric Bischoff appearing on tonight's WWE SmackDown wasn't enough, the company brought in another WWE Hall Of Famer in Jeff Jarrett who was appearing in his home state. He appeared in a backstage s[...]
Jan 21
WWE SmackDown Results - January 21, 2022 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... W[...]
Jan 21 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 21, 2022): Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. Previously on SmackDown... W[...]
Jan 21
Eric Bischoff Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segment, Bischoff taught Pearce a little lesson about le[...]
Jan 21 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Eric Bischoff once again appeared in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. During the segment, Bischoff taught Pearce a little lesson about le[...]
Jan 21 - The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to a report from PWInsider. The report comes as no surprise as he will be there to attend the show to see his[...]
Jan 21
Summer Rae Appears On Tonight's WWE SmackDown During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah’s match with Natalya. She last competed in WWE [...]
Jan 21 - During tonight's episode of SmackDown, Summer Rae made her first appearance on WWE television in some time. She was shown at ringside for Aliyah’s match with Natalya. She last competed in WWE [...]
Jan 21 - Former WWE superstar Konnor of The Ascension has debuted with IMPACT Wrestling. Going by the new name of Big Kon he made his debut at the BTI: Before The Impact tapings in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. H[...]
Jan 21 - In a dark match before Friday Night SmackDownon FOX, LA Knight defeated Roderick Strong in singles action. It's possible one or both could get called up to the main roster if they impress. Roderic[...]
Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under A[...]
Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Below is the[...]
Jan 21
WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last Tuesday to Gunther formally WALTER on NXT 2.0. Str[...]
Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last Tuesday to Gunther formally WALTER on NXT 2.0. Str[...]