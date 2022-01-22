Diamond Dallas Page Working WIth Netflix On "Very Dark" Superhero Series

Diamond Dallas Page was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about his upcoming Netflix superhero collaboration, entitled "Guardians of Justice."

“I actually have, it will drop probably in the second quarter of 2022. It’s a Netflix original, and it’s called, ‘Guardians Of Justice.’ It’s a very dark superhero series, it is something that took us seven years to really put together because it was on and off the table. And the last two years because there’s a lot of really cool animation in it." “There’s eight different types of 2D animation, there’s 3D animation, and there’s claymation worked into this storyline. It was way darker before Netflix got ahold of it because they lightened it up quite a bit. Still dark, but they lightened it up quite a bit. It’s going to break soon, it’s my show, man. I didn’t think we could do it when we put it together.”

DDP also spoke about his other projects.

“I have seven different companies, that’s how many companies I have. DDPYoga being the rock force of it. We’ve got a new show, we go into production on March 1. This is a show that my team and I have designed, the leader of the team being Steve Yu, who is also the director and videographer for the Artur video that’s got over a billion views. “Between the 350 million that we have, between YouTube, and Facebook. And so many of the big sites that took Arthur’s video and put it out there, now it has got 100 million views or whatever. But we can track it to a billion views, Steve did that. He also did the one for Vance, I think it’s over 90 million views. He’s the director of The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake. “So, it’s more educational, it’s a docuseries, it is called, ‘Change Or Die.’ I’ve already got a couple of people that people are going to know, and I am just going to stop there with two of them. Because it’s not a celebrity show, it’s not that. It’s people who need, and these two people need guidance right now, they need help. One of them along the line of Jake, and wants to change.”

On the show's similarity to The Biggest Loser: