All The Matches For Tonight's LIVE Episode Of AEW Rampage

Jan 21 - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a huge new multi-year global partnership deal with UFC. It has been announced that Johnson's athletic label “Project Rock” in association with Under A[...]
Jan 21 - NJPW has announced a change to its upcoming New Year’s Golden Series night two show at Korakuen Hall, after six wrestlers had to be pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Below is the[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - PWInsider is reporting that a WWE NXT star is backstage at SmackDown. Roderick Strong is at the taping to wrestle a dark match tonight. He lost last Tuesday to Gunther formally WALTER on NXT 2.0. Str[...]
Jan 21 - Wardlow was a guest on 99 Rock Baltimore, where he spoke about considering himself one of the pillars of AEW. "Absolutely, every day [I wonder why I’m not considered an AEW pillar]. So I thin[...]
Jan 21 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Buddy Matthews will make his MLW debut tonight on Blood & Thunder. You can read the full announcement below. Buddy Matthews makes MLW debut in Dallas [...]
Jan 21 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he addressed both Jon Moxley's return to AEW and Bully Ray's comments that he believes Moxley owed the fans an apology. Bully Ray's comment[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - Kazuchika Okada was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he spoke about his dream matches. "So, I mean, really, we can't possibly say it at the moment and everything is so up in the [...]
Jan 21 - Bryan Danielson is known for his endurance skills. He's wrestled hour long matches, and even lasted 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and claims he didn't even feel tired afterwards. “[...]
Jan 21 - Ninja Mack was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about joining Cirque Du Soleil: “I saw a Cirque du Soleil tryout in Vegas, so I booked my ticket, put in my video that I [...]
Jan 21 - Tama Tonga was a guest on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, where he spoke about having never received an offer from AEW to join their roster. “I think there were some other guys, not me. I did[...]
Jan 21 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match for No Surrender. W. Morrissey will challenge Moose for the belt, as announced on IMPACT's official Twitter account. .@TheCaZX[...]
Jan 21 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, Tony Khan announced that the tag team bout between Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) [...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE has issued the following statement following the passing of music icon Meat Loaf aged 74. "We are saddened to learn that Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf and beloved by fans all over[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE returns tonight with Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on Peacock. The only SmackDown match advertised as of this report is Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in [...]
Jan 21 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with a LIVE edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The broadcast will feature Jon Moxley’s first match si[...]
Jan 21 - A report from PWInsider reveals IMPACT Wrestling will pay tribute to the late Jimmy Rave next month with a special episode of IMPACT in 60. The episode is scheduled to air on February 3, 2022, and wi[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - A report from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE appears to have signed Cole Karter, who made a number of appearances on AEW Dark in 2021. He also had one match[...]
Jan 21
Jan 21 - WWE is reportedly disappointed with the recent rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 on USA Network. WWE officials are not happy with the direction of the brand and the fact the viewership hasn't grown despit[...]
Jan 20 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed by Casio's Cut, where he responded to the fact that he hasn't been cutting Brock Lesnar's promos for him as of late. “Thank god! My throat was getting sor[...]
Jan 20 - TBS has issued a press release due to last Wednesday's Dynamite drawing 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.032 million viewers, an increase of 12.8% and 6.5% from the previous week. [...]
Jan 20 - Killer Kross recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the disconnect many fans felt between his character in NXT and his character in the main roster of WWE, and his communications[...]
Jan 20 - Kaun was recently interviewed by Andrew Thompson, who spoke about Shane Taylor Promotions making their mark during their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships run. "Oh yeah, we made history with that [...]