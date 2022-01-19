Gunther Has No Last Name, Kyle O'Reilly Predicted His Name Change In 2019, Grayson Waller Takes Credit For It
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 19, 2022
Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!"
We previously reported that
WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-boat commander. The name was then revealed to be given to WALTER, but not in it's entirety.
Following the backlash for the name's origin, WALTER is now listed on WWE's website as Gunther, with no last name.
Interestingly, fans have dug up a tweet from Kyle O'Reilly where he addresses WALTER as "GUNTHER" back in 2019, which means this idea may have been floating around for some time.
Grayson Waller made a joke about the new name on his Twitter account.
What do you think of WALTER's new name?
https://wrestlr.me/73542/
Copy URL
