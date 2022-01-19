Gunther Has No Last Name, Kyle O'Reilly Predicted His Name Change In 2019, Grayson Waller Takes Credit For It

Following WALTER's call up to NXT, he announced following his match that "this match's winner is Gunther!"

We previously reported that WWE had filed a trademark on Gunther Stark, which was a Nazi u-boat commander. The name was then revealed to be given to WALTER, but not in it's entirety.

Following the backlash for the name's origin, WALTER is now listed on WWE's website as Gunther, with no last name.

Interestingly, fans have dug up a tweet from Kyle O'Reilly where he addresses WALTER as "GUNTHER" back in 2019, which means this idea may have been floating around for some time.

Ha, that’s assuming between now and then GUNTHER doesn’t get distracted by a chocolate river, falls into said river and the Imperiumpa Loompas do some weird German dance number. Highly likely scenario. https://t.co/HdHkmJoRfm — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 26, 2019

Grayson Waller made a joke about the new name on his Twitter account.

Just so everyone knows, Walter was just too close to Waller, so I spoke to my lawyers, and they are GOOD at what they do. You’re welcome — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) January 19, 2022

What do you think of WALTER's new name?