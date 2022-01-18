💸 🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation
WWE File Trademark Name That Is The Same As Nazi U-Boat Commander From WWII
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 18, 2022
WWE has filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark,” on January 13th under the entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
It's unknown who this name is intended for, but a brief Google search will show that the most notable ‘Gunther Stark’ in history was a military u-boat commander for the Nazis. That Gunther Stark died in June of 1944.
You can read the biography on the WWII u-boat commander
here.
https://wrestlr.me/73510/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 18
Jan 18 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark,” on January 13th under the entertainment services classification with The United St[...]
Jan 18
Jan 18 - WWE has shipped out a tweet, updating fans and letting them know there will be a match between WALTER and Roderick Strong on tonight's episode of NXT [...]
Jan 18
Jan 18 - After last Monday's WWE RAW, an episode of WWE Main Event was taped. The results are as follows: - Pete Dunne def. T-BAR - Tommaso Ciampa def. Ak[...]
Jan 18
Jan 18 - Prestige Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro have announced a working relationship this past Monday. Prestige Wrestling, based in Oregon, announced that th[...]
Jan 18
Jan 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week's episode of NJPW Strong, which airs Saturdy on NJPW World. * Taylor Rust, Rocky [...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - It's Monday, you know what that means! The only way to start off your week, It's time for AEW Dark Elevation! We have 7 matches for our viewing pleasu[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - The following are the live results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Raw Women's Cha[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - WWE has announced two matches on their social media for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. The two matches are: Bianca Be[...]
Jan 17 AEW Star Eddie Kingston Injured AEW star Eddie Kingston is injured. During the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Florida, AEW President Tony Khan announced that[...]
Jan 17 - AEW star Eddie Kingston is injured. During the most recent AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Florida, AEW President Tony Khan announced that[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Kofi Kingston was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about the Up Up, Down Down episode where The New Day took on The Elite. "We t[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Colin Delaney spoke about how things change in WWE. “Things over in WWE seem to change like the wind[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Peter Avalon has taken to Twitter to announce that he is now accepting indy dates. ANNOUNCEMENTMy career status: #LFGThe Patriarch of #TheWingmen, [...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., the MLW COO discussed the anti-trust lawsuit that the company has filed against WWE. Due to certain legal asp[...]
Jan 17 Jonah Names His Dream Opponents Jonah spoke with Jon Alba for an interview, where he spoke about some of his dream opponents in wrestling. "Yeah, I think everyone at the moment wo[...]
Jan 17 - Jonah spoke with Jon Alba for an interview, where he spoke about some of his dream opponents in wrestling. "Yeah, I think everyone at the moment wo[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Brandi Lauren recently attended a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she spoke about the inspiration for her undead bride chara[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Ring of Honor has put out a press release on tickets for Supercard of Honor going on sale this Friday for HonorClub members. Ring of Honor returns [...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Shayna Baszler was recently interviewed by Argus Leader, where she spoke about her career change from MMA fighter to professional wrestler. “[...]
Jan 17 John Cena: "I Haven't Watched AEW." John Cena was recently interviewed and spoke about AEW in relation to WWE. “I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I th[...]
Jan 17 - John Cena was recently interviewed and spoke about AEW in relation to WWE. “I haven’t watched AEW. Do I think competition is good? I th[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about Brock Lesnar and called him a bully. "Brock is that guy in the park, that's a[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - On this day back in 2005, Batista was set to take on Viscera during Monday Night RAW. The night's storylines played into it, which you can relive bel[...]
Jan 17 Mark Jindrak On Triple H Burying Him Mark Jindrak was a guest on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about Triple H burying him during the Ruthless Aggression episode about Evoluti[...]
Jan 17 - Mark Jindrak was a guest on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene, where he spoke about Triple H burying him during the Ruthless Aggression episode about Evoluti[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Talk’N Shop Rhino talked about working with Stephanie McMahon early in his WWE career and developing a friendship[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - The list of producers from the latest edition of SmackDown (January 14) has been revealed as per Fightful. - Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari- The Usos[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - A report from Fightful reveals that current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent as his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at[...]
Jan 17
Jan 17 - During a recent interview with TV Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair reveals she ignores the internet "dirt sheet" as their sources are often wrong when[...]