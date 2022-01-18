WWE File Trademark Name That Is The Same As Nazi U-Boat Commander From WWII

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

WWE has filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark,” on January 13th under the entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

It's unknown who this name is intended for, but a brief Google search will show that the most notable ‘Gunther Stark’ in history was a military u-boat commander for the Nazis. That Gunther Stark died in June of 1944.

