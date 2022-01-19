WWE Officially Served With MLW Lawsuit Paperwork

We previously reported MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging that the company interfered with multiple attempts by MLW to expand its audience through television deals.

WWE is alleged to have threatened to pull their content from FOX if they didn't cancel MLW's deal with Tubi which is owned by FOX.

In an update, PWInsider is reporting that on January 14, 2022, WWE was officially served electronically with the paperwork sent to attorney Jerry McDevitt. The company now has 21 days in which to formally respond.

A case management meeting is set for April 12 in Oakland, California.