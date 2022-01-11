MLW: Major League Wrestling Suing WWE

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
MLW: Major League Wrestling issued the following press statement:
MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE
San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 – Professional wrestling company Major League Wrestling (MLW) (MLW Media LLC), filed a lawsuit today against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). The federal court antitrust lawsuit is based on WWE’s ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW’s contracts and business prospects.
As described in the complaint, WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW. WWE’s misconduct included disrupting every level of MLW’s business, including a major streaming deal for MLW which would have been transformative for the company.
MLW also allege in the complaint that in early 2021, after MLW announced that it was in talks with VICE TV to air MLW programs on VICE TV, a then-WWE executive warned VICE TV that WWE owner Vince McMahon was “pissed” that VICE TV was airing MLW programs, and that VICE TV should stop working with MLW, the VICE TV executive responded that WWE’s conduct was illegal and an antitrust violation, with the WWE executive responding that she could not control McMahon.
“WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”
WWE’s ongoing misconduct has hurt fans of professional wrestling and competition in the professional wrestling industry. Through this lawsuit, MLW seeks to recover its losses due to WWE’s interference and to enjoin WWE from future interference.
The case is captioned MLW Media LLC v. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. MLW is represented by Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.
WWE NXT Star Injured Tonight Odyseey Jones was injured and required help to the backstage area during the WWE 205 Live taping prior to tonight's NXT. Jones' match against Saurav (Saurav Gurjar) was called short due to the injury[...]
MLW: Major League Wrestling Suing WWE MLW: Major League Wrestling issued the following press statement: MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 – Professional wrestling company Major League[...]
Jay White Is Heading Back To IMPACT Wrestling Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on January 21 & January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center[...]
WWE Files Trademark For "As Close As It Gets" WWE has filed for a new trademark for the slogan “As Close As It Gets.” It was filed on January 6th with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment services. The fu[...]
