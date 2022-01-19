What do you think of WALTER’s new name? Let us know in the comment section below...

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee reacted to the name change and said, “Man….if what I’m hearing is real…. Poor Walter.”

As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just because fans don't like the name but the fact WWE recently filed to trademark "Gunther Stark" which is the name of a Nazi military commander in World War II.

» More News From This Feed

'Poor WALTER': Keith Lee Reacts To WALTER's New Ring Name

As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just bec[...] Jan 19 - As reported last night, WALTER has had a ring name change and will be known as "Gunther" going forward, which has drawn a strong backlash not just bec[...]

AEW Is Heading To Texas This Coming March

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being t[...] Jan 19 - All Elite Wrestling is heading to Texas this coming March. The company announced two events that will be taking place in Texas with the first being t[...]

No DQ Match, Musical Performance and More Set For Next Week's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s e[...] Jan 18 - WWE has announced three matches and a musical performance set for next week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. During this week’s e[...]

WALTER Reveals New Ring Name On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-[...] Jan 18 - WALTER has a new ring name! After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-[...]

AEW Dark Results (January 18 2022)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & [...] Jan 18 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for episode 126 of AEW Dark on YouTube! We have 11 matches to get through tonight so with Taz & [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 18, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...] Jan 18 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 18, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]

Don West 'Unfortunately My Cancer Is Back'

Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I&[...] Jan 18 - Don West has revealed that his cancer has returned West posted the news on his Twitter on Tuesday: “Unfortunately my cancer is back and I&[...]

Tonight's NWA Powerrr Delayed Due To Technical Difficulties

The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put [...] Jan 18 - The NWA has announced that due to technical difficulties, NWA Powerrr tonight on FITE TV has been delayed. Below is the announcement the company put [...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Down For January 14 Episode

The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the[...] Jan 18 - The viewership data for the January 14 episode of AEW Rampage is in. The one-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For January 14 Episode

Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.[...] Jan 18 - Viewership data for the January 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is in. The show averaged 2.174 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.[...]

Jon Moxley Returns To AEW Tomorrow Night, Other Matches Announced

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to AEW television tomorrow night on Dynamite following his hiatus to treat his personal [...] Jan 18 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley will return to AEW television tomorrow night on Dynamite following his hiatus to treat his personal [...]

Chris Jericho Files Trademark On "GFY"

It is being reported by PWInsider that Chris Jericho has filed a trademark for "GFY", which was just dropped in a promo against Eddie Kingston on AEW [...] Jan 18 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chris Jericho has filed a trademark for "GFY", which was just dropped in a promo against Eddie Kingston on AEW [...]

On This Day [1/18]: Top RAW Moments From This Day In 2016

On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. You can relive the show through the highlight video below. [...] Jan 18 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. You can relive the show through the highlight video below. [...]

On This Day [1/18]: The Wedding of Maxine and Johnny Curtis [2012]

On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of NXT that featured the wedding of Maxine and Johnny Curtis. Relive the whole episode of WWE NXT th[...] Jan 18 - On this day back in 2012, WWE brought an episode of NXT that featured the wedding of Maxine and Johnny Curtis. Relive the whole episode of WWE NXT th[...]

Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun Coming To MLW Blood & Thunder

MLW has issued the following announcement: Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder See MLW L[...] Jan 18 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder See MLW L[...]

WWE RAW Moving To Syfy For Two Weeks In February

WWE RAW will be moving from its usual broadcasting home of USA Network to Syfy for two weeks in February. PWInsider revealed that RAW on Monday 2/7 a[...] Jan 18 - WWE RAW will be moving from its usual broadcasting home of USA Network to Syfy for two weeks in February. PWInsider revealed that RAW on Monday 2/7 a[...]

Summer Rae Explains Why She Left WWE In 2017

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Summer Rae discussed her upcoming return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and also revealed why[...] Jan 18 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Summer Rae discussed her upcoming return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and also revealed why[...]

Charlotte Flair Explains Meaning Behind New Forearm Tattoo

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke with TV Source Magazine for an interview, during which she revealed the meaning behind the new tattoo on[...] Jan 18 - WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke with TV Source Magazine for an interview, during which she revealed the meaning behind the new tattoo on[...]

Jim Ross Reveals How He Sustained A Black Eye Recently

AEW commentator Jim Ross explained the black eye fans noticed him sporting on Dynamite during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast. &ldquo[...] Jan 18 - AEW commentator Jim Ross explained the black eye fans noticed him sporting on Dynamite during a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast. &ldquo[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's NWA Powerrr on FITE TV

NWA has announced the card for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. - Taryn Terrell attempts to make peace With Jennacide and Paola Blaze- May Val[...] Jan 18 - NWA has announced the card for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr. - Taryn Terrell attempts to make peace With Jennacide and Paola Blaze- May Val[...]

WWE Attorney Jerry McDevitt Has Expressed His Desire To Retire

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt who has worked for the company since the late 1980s has expressed his desire to retire from the company and has told WWE C[...] Jan 18 - WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt who has worked for the company since the late 1980s has expressed his desire to retire from the company and has told WWE C[...]

Update On Why Cody Rhodes Has Not Signed A New AEW Contract

Fightful recently reported that TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is a free agent and he is not under contract to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) During the latest [...] Jan 18 - Fightful recently reported that TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is a free agent and he is not under contract to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) During the latest [...]

WWE File Trademark Name That Is The Same As Nazi U-Boat Commander From WWII

WWE has filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark,” on January 13th under the entertainment services classification with The United St[...] Jan 18 - WWE has filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark,” on January 13th under the entertainment services classification with The United St[...]

WALTER vs. Roderick Strong Confirmed For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE has shipped out a tweet, updating fans and letting them know there will be a match between WALTER and Roderick Strong on tonight's episode of NXT [...] Jan 18 - WWE has shipped out a tweet, updating fans and letting them know there will be a match between WALTER and Roderick Strong on tonight's episode of NXT [...]