WALTER Reveals New Ring Name On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2022
WALTER has a new ring name!
After defeating Roderick Strong on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, WALTER revealed a name change post-match.
He said at the end of the match, "the winner of this match… Gunther."
WWE
recently filed to trademark "Gunther Stark" which has drawn criticism given it is the name of a Nazi military commander in World War II.
