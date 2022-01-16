Mustafa Ali Reportedly Involved In A 'Heated Argument' With Vince McMahon

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

Mustafa Ali wants out of his WWE contract and it now transpires he had an argument backstage with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Ali was off WWE television for paternity leave but that doesn't appear to be the case. Fightful is reporting Ali that requested to take leave from one show after the birth of his third child in November 2021.

Prior to that, he was working in a politically-based "New America" gimmick Fightful reports that a character change was going to happen, only for Vince McMahon to pitch something different that "Mustafa Ali would never have done" which blew up into a "heated argument" between the two.

Ali was not used on WWE television after that.