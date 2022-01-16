Mustafa Ali Requests His Release From WWE

🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation💸

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2022

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company.

He posted:

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling.

Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE."