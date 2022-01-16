💸 🙏HELP TONGA: Critical Aid Donation
Mustafa Ali Requests His Release From WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2022
WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has posted a statement on Twitter announcing that he has requested his release from the company.
He posted:
"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling.
Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.
Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE."
