Injury Update On Rey Fenix--- Not As Bad As Once Thought

Following his gruesome injury on AEW Dynamite last night after a botched landing while taking a chokeslam through a table from Luchasaurus, an update has been provided on Rey Fenix's condition from Bryan Alvarez.

WWE Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games

WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD,[...] Jan 06 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Signs Multi-Year Agreement with IGT for Exclusive Licensing Rights to Develop Omnichannel Lottery Games STAMFORD,[...]

AEW Dynamite Delivers 1 Million Viewers For TBS Debut Show

The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in. This week’s show drew over one million viewers, [...] Jan 06 - The viewership numbers for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on January 5 are in. This week’s show drew over one million viewers, [...]

Petey Williams Is Now A Full-Time WWE Producer

Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last sev[...] Jan 06 - Petey Williams is now a full-time producer for WWE, according to a report from Fightful. Williams had been working on a tryout basis for the last sev[...]

Booker T Weighs In On Johnny Knoxville Entering The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville[...] Jan 06 - During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reacted to the news that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville[...]

WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia Soon, Possible Date Revealed

WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat M[...] Jan 06 - WWE returning to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 is looks set to happen in February with a change to the day it airs this year. Andrew Zarian of the Mat M[...]

Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder event

MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets [...] Jan 06 - MLW issued the following: Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman National Openweight Championship signed for January 21See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets [...]

On This Day [1/6]: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns [2014]

These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shir[...] Jan 06 - These days, Roman Reigns and CM Punk have had their names paired together due to some quotes in interviews, as well as Roman's new "Needle Mover" shir[...]

Nick Aldis Explains Why NWA Content Is Now Behind A Paywall

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right fro[...] Jan 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis spoke about NWA putting their content behind a paywall. "The paywall thing, we knew right fro[...]

Cody Rhodes On Flaming Table Spot: "Maybe The Dumbest Thing I've Ever Done"

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and[...] Jan 06 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Connor Casey of ComicBook, where he spoke about the flaming table spot with Andrade El Idolo. "I'm going to try and[...]

Tony Khan Jokes About Making "One Sided" Wednesday Night War Documentary Called "76 To 1"

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite[...] Jan 06 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin, where he spoke about the old "Wednesday Night Wars" that went on between AEW Dynamite[...]

Scott Armstrong Released From WWE

Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenz[...] Jan 06 - Scott Armstrong has been released from the WWE as of yesterday, caught within the wave of names that made headlines during WWE's latest cleaning frenz[...]

Sarah Schreiber Announces Engagement

WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE corres[...] Jan 06 - WWE issued the following statement about their correspondent Sarah Schreiber. Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement She said "Yes!" WWE corres[...]

Jeff Cobb Reportedly Injured, To Undergo MRI Following Wrestle Kingdom 16

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI aft[...] Jan 06 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter than Jeff Cobb is currently suffering a knee injury. Cobb is expected to undergo an MRI aft[...]

Bron Breakker Didn't Know He'd Be Kicking Through Golden X Until Night Of New Year's Evil

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the cente[...] Jan 06 - During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Bron Breakker spoke about his now-infamous entrance at NXT New Year's Evil, where he kicked through the cente[...]

Goldberg Praises Big E and Bobby Lashley

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge [...] Jan 06 - During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg spoke about Big E's current run in WWE and how he's a big fan. “I’m a huge [...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight will an all-new episode on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the IMPACT Wrestling Twitch online streaming channel[...] Jan 06 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight will an all-new episode on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the IMPACT Wrestling Twitch online streaming channel[...]

Following his gruesome injury on AEW Dynamite last night after a botched landing while taking a chokeslam through a table from Luchasaurus, an update has been provided on Rey Fenix's condition from Bryan Alvarez.

Gabe Sapolsky Released By WWE

Gabe Sapolsky to be revealed as released among the WWE Performance Center staff. Sapolsky tweeted, “I don’t regret the ride that has to b[...] Jan 06 - Gabe Sapolsky to be revealed as released among the WWE Performance Center staff. Sapolsky tweeted, “I don’t regret the ride that has to b[...]

Roman Reigns Has Been Medically Cleared For WWE TV Return

WWE has announced Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to television and live event touring after recently testing positive for COVID-19.[...] Jan 06 - WWE has announced Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to television and live event touring after recently testing positive for COVID-19.[...]

W. Morrissey (Big Cass) Doesn't Want To Reunite With Enzo Amore--- Yet

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, W. Morrissey spoke about his time with Enzo Amore in WWE. "I wouldn't want to go back to a tag te[...] Jan 06 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, W. Morrissey spoke about his time with Enzo Amore in WWE. "I wouldn't want to go back to a tag te[...]

Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Attended Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was in attendance at AEW Dynamite last night. Silkin met various members of the roster, as well as Tony Khan, who he tha[...] Jan 06 - Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was in attendance at AEW Dynamite last night. Silkin met various members of the roster, as well as Tony Khan, who he tha[...]

Bruce Prichard On Rumors About His Absence: "Complete Horsesh**"

Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast Something To Wrestle to respond to some rumors that have been circulating about his absence from WWE backs[...] Jan 06 - Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast Something To Wrestle to respond to some rumors that have been circulating about his absence from WWE backs[...]

Newly Signed AEW Star Jake Atlas Injured During AEW Rampage Taping

We just reported Rey Fenix suffered an apparent nasty arm injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, and now it is being reported the newl[...] Jan 05 - We just reported Rey Fenix suffered an apparent nasty arm injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, and now it is being reported the newl[...]

Rey Fenix Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Some concerning news coming out of tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers suffered an arm injury during the main event [...] Jan 05 - Some concerning news coming out of tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS. Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers suffered an arm injury during the main event [...]