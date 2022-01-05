Rey Fenix Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Some concerning news coming out of tonight's AEW Dynamite debut on TBS.

Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers suffered an arm injury during the main event of the live broadcast.

Fenix grabbed his left arm and could be seen calling for help following a table spot.

There was concern that Fenix had broken his arm and he was taken to a hospital. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting:

“The belief is he likely dislocated his elbow, which given how evil the injury looked, would be a blessing.”

We will keep you updated when we hear more.