WWE Has Made More Releases Today, Road Dogg, William Regal Gone

WWE has reportedly released a number of staff from the WWE Performance Center today, according to a report from PWInsider.

WWE issued the following statement saying "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

Fightful is reporting that Road Dogg and William Regal were both let go, he had been teaching classes on in-ring promos and character development at the Performance Center.

