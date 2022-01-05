Several More WWE NXT Releases Confirmed

In addition to the release of Road Dogg and William Regal, we now know the following other staff from the WWE Performance were released today.

- Chris Guy (Ace Steel), a WWE Performance Center Coach. He trained CM Punk and was a WWE NXT producer.

- Dave Kapoor (Ranjin Singh), former on-screen manager of WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali. Kapoor was once the Senior Vice President of Creative for the company. He worked on the WWE NXT brand more recently.

- WWE NXT Creative Producer Ryan Katz who worked on character development and vignettes. He took over classes following the passing of Dusty Rhodes.

- Scott Armstrong. 15-year tenure with the company.

WWE issued the following statement saying "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."