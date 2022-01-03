Angelo Dawkins Wasn't Disappointed In Lack of WrestleMania Appearance, Says He's "A Very Patient Guy"

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he was disappointed in the fact he didn't get to appear at WrestleMania.

"Nah. Not at all. Everything happens for a reason. Patience has always been...I'm always proud of myself for being a very patient guy. I have a feeling that we're going to be on the year's WrestleMania. If we're not, we're going to be on next year's WrestleMania. I'm just going to have that mindset. Patience has always been a key for me and Tez. We both pride ourselves on that, no matter what. We've had to deal with that in NXT as well. We didn't get on TakeOver until 2019. We had been a tag team for two years and had been doing pretty good, so it was a whole thing of being patient and not trying to force the issue. If it's time and they feel it's time, then it's time. If they don't feel it's time, then let's go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to be better and what we can do to make them see, 'we cannot leave them off this card. We need to find a place for the Street Profits to be.' Whether it's talking smack, bringing back the Monday After Weekend Update. I don't care. Patience is very key. It wasn't frustrating at all. It was 'okay, cool,' we'll do what we have to do to get on this one.'"

Asked about what his dream match is for WrestleMania 38, Dawkins said: