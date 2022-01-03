WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Angelo Dawkins Wasn't Disappointed In Lack of WrestleMania Appearance, Says He's "A Very Patient Guy"

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 03, 2022

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Angelo Dawkins was asked if he was disappointed in the fact he didn't get to appear at WrestleMania.

"Nah. Not at all. Everything happens for a reason. Patience has always been...I'm always proud of myself for being a very patient guy. I have a feeling that we're going to be on the year's WrestleMania. If we're not, we're going to be on next year's WrestleMania. I'm just going to have that mindset. Patience has always been a key for me and Tez. We both pride ourselves on that, no matter what. We've had to deal with that in NXT as well. We didn't get on TakeOver until 2019. We had been a tag team for two years and had been doing pretty good, so it was a whole thing of being patient and not trying to force the issue. If it's time and they feel it's time, then it's time. If they don't feel it's time, then let's go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to be better and what we can do to make them see, 'we cannot leave them off this card. We need to find a place for the Street Profits to be.' Whether it's talking smack, bringing back the Monday After Weekend Update. I don't care. Patience is very key. It wasn't frustrating at all. It was 'okay, cool,' we'll do what we have to do to get on this one.'"

Asked about what his dream match is for WrestleMania 38, Dawkins said:

"I have to go with a triple threat. Us vs. New Day vs. Usos for all the marbles. Both tag team titles on the line. We beat New Day at Survivor Series. We have yet to beat the Usos. They probably have the best rivalry in tag team history, New Day being donned the greatest tag team in WWE history. Usos are right up there with them at the mountain top and we are the new kids on the block that are still trying to find our way but we scratched the surface because we beat New Day, but now we have to beat the Usos. If we beat them both, we're right there with them."

Source: fightful.com
