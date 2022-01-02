On This Day [1/2]: Chris Jericho Returns To WWE In 2012

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 02 - GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. - The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles - Calvin Ta[...]
Jan 02 - In a move, nobody saw coming 24 hours ago, Brock Lesnar walked out of the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view as WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event making it a fatal-five-way, after hi[...]
Jan 02 - WWE Hall of Famer and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at Saturday's Game Changer Wrestling Die 4 This event, hitting Effy with a guitar. JEFF JARRET[...]
Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens[...]
Jan 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's wife Maryse made her presence known quite a bit t[...]
Jan 01 - Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event. The c[...]
Jan 01 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymore Kick. Some truly sick power on display by @DM[...]
Jan 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Tea[...]
Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be competing at the Day 1 pay-per-view tonight. &ldqu[...]
Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar at the inaugural WWE PPV, Day 1, in Atlanta, accord[...]
Jan 01 - Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I do not consider this to be a diversity issue, and [...]
