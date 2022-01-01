All The Matches For Tonight's Inaugural WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2022

Happy New Year!

WWE is kicking off 2022 with its inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view event tonight, Sunday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE is hoping the new PPV will become an annual event with it sitting alongside the likes of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

Check out all the matches scheduled for tonight's big event, airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

X WWE Universal Championship Match X

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Brock Lesnar

MATCH CANCELLED.

WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Big E (champion) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Singles Match

Edge vs. The Miz

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (champions) vs. The New Day

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Liv Morgan

Singles Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

X WWE Intercontinental Championship Match X

Shinsuke Nakamura (champion) vs. Sami Zayn

MATCH CANCELLED.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (champions) vs. The Street Profits

Kickoff Match

Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland