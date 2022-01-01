WWE Day 1 Chaos, Roman Reigns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Major Change To Main Event

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnr at the inaugural WWE PPV, Day 1, in Atlanta, according to Ariel Helwani.

Brock Lesnar will now compete for the WWE Championship in a now fatal five-way with WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

Reigns is reportedly vaccinated according to WWE sources.

