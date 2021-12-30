Latest News On Why Toni Storm Decided To Depart WWE

During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from the company.

In a discussion with Bryan Alvarez, Meltzer noted that Storm took herself home on Wednesday morning after a WWE Live event in Washington, DC, and did not attend a scheduled show in Baltimore.

Storm is reportedly suffering from "burnout" and one of the reasons why she asked for her release from the company.

“As far as her reasons and why she left, the only thing I heard was burnout essentially,” Meltzer said. “I heard from some people there. [It was] kind of the feeling if you watch the buildup of her in the Charlotte Flair feud and you’re probably if you were her, and you think about your job as opposed to just doing your job, you probably ask a lot of questions like, why did I get a pie thrown in my face twice when I’m the babyface. Even though she did get the revenge, why when you’re building up the big match do I get my ass kicked and win by disqualification. Why did I not win that match? The one thing with WWE is they are about feeding their top stars. They have their protective stars…”

In regards to her recent booking, Meltzer noted that “could be part of it, perhaps she’ll say something. There’s probably a 90-day compete involved under any circumstance.”

Meltzer added, “she’s gone, out of nowhere.”

WNS will keep you updated on the situation.