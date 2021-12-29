Those that I spoke to within WWE believe Toni Storm asked for her release from the company, though I'm also making an effort to reach out to those close to her. The memo that went out did not list budget cuts as the reason, as has been tradition of late.

According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been used for purging their roster.

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful.

» More News From This Feed

GCW Announces "Do Or Die" Rumble To Decide #1 Contender To Jon Moxley's GCW Championship

GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW C[...] Dec 29 - GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW C[...]

Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn[...] Dec 29 - Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bro[...] Dec 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bro[...]

Booker T Comments On The Undertaker WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said o[...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said o[...]

“Superstar” Billy Graham Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook [...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook [...]

Davey Richards Signs Multi-Year Contract With MLW

The following press release was issued: DAVEY RICHARDS SIGNS NEW MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH MLW “The American Wolf” sets future with Major Lea[...] Dec 29 - The following press release was issued: DAVEY RICHARDS SIGNS NEW MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH MLW “The American Wolf” sets future with Major Lea[...]

AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation SPOILERS - Jacksonville, FL

AEW taped episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Tuesday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy [...] Dec 29 - AEW taped episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Tuesday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy [...]

Jim Ross Announces He Is Cancer Free

Jim Ross has annouced some amazing news to end 2021. In an update on his skin cancer battle the legendary broadcast announcer revealed on Wednesday t[...] Dec 29 - Jim Ross has annouced some amazing news to end 2021. In an update on his skin cancer battle the legendary broadcast announcer revealed on Wednesday t[...]

Here Is Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview

Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonvil[...] Dec 29 - Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonvil[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results (December 28th, 2021)

WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase v[...] Dec 28 - WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase v[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 28th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have[...] Dec 28 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have[...]

Tommy Dreamer Names Wrestlers He Believes Had Best Runs Of 2021

During the latest Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about his favorite women's wrestler of 2021. "My number one on the top 10 women is ‘[...] Dec 28 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about his favorite women's wrestler of 2021. "My number one on the top 10 women is ‘[...]

WWE References AEW Star Hook During Veer Hype, Taz Responds

WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Se[...] Dec 28 - WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Se[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals Why WWE Didn't Hire Him During WCW Invasion Storyline

During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, wh[...] Dec 28 - During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, wh[...]

Mick Foley Is Glad There's Competition In Wrestling, Thinks Bray Wyatt Will Benefit From WWE Release

During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. &ldqu[...] Dec 28 - During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. &ldqu[...]

Goldberg Is Injured, But Is Putting Off Surgery Until His WWE Run Is Over

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the lon[...] Dec 28 - Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the lon[...]

SmackDown Viewership Drops For Christmas Eve Edition

Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before i[...] Dec 28 - Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before i[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross Go In Depth On NXT, WWE Main Roster & More

During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was co[...] Dec 28 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was co[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Turned AJ Styles Face In Storyline With Omos

WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from S[...] Dec 28 - WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from S[...]

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issue

As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Rad[...] Dec 28 - As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Rad[...]

Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card - Seven Matches Confirmed

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes pla[...] Dec 28 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes pla[...]

Several Key Executives Including Vince McMahon Were Not At Monday's WWE RAW

WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. H[...] Dec 28 - WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. H[...]

WWE Producer Producer Leaves Company After Two Months

A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a[...] Dec 28 - A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a[...]

Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW

A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot[...] Dec 28 - A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot[...]