Toni Storm On The Origins Of Her New Finishing Move
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 27, 2021
During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move.
"I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm having fun with the new one. i can't wait to hit it on Charlotte Flair and everybody else. I got it from my coach in England, Dean Allmark, who's been an absolute just great mentor, great coach. When I saw him do that, I was like, 'As your student, I would really like it if I could steal that, please.' He gave me his blessing. I'm proud to take a bit of my training school and show the world."
Allmark tweeted about it, as well.
