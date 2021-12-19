AEW Star Tay Conti Deletes Twitter Due To Sammy Guevara Relationship Rumors

AEW star Tay Conti has deleted/deactivated her Twitter following a barrage of harassment over rumors that she is dating Sammy Guevara.

Guevara announced on Saturday that he and fiance Pam Nizio have split up and some fans are making assumptions that Conti might have been behind their relationship breaking down.

Conti has been featured in a number of Guevara’s recent vlogs, in one Guevara said, "Apparently, you and I are screwing." Conti responded "Really?"

A number of AEW stars have come to the defense of Conti saying those harassing her need to be dealt with by Twitter for abuse.