Sammy Guevara and Long-Time Girlfriend Pam End Relationship

Sammy Guevara has announced on his social media that he and his partner of eight years Pam Nizio have ended their relationship.

Guevara proposed to Nizio prior to an edition of AEW Dynamite in Houston in August. At the time he said,

"Houston, just so you can understand, she’s been with me when I had no car, when I worked at Taco Bell, when I was wrestling in front of seven people. She’s been with me through the bad times, through the good times, you’ve been with me the entire time. So for that, I want to say thank you Pam."

Guevara is asking for privacy at this time.